Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

