Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

NEAR opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

