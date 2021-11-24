Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

