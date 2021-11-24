Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,115 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $207.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.