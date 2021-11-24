Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,433 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.