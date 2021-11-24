Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

