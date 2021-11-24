Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
