Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

