Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

