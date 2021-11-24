Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.99

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $557.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.