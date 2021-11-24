Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) vs. First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Financial Survey

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.65 -$21.01 million $0.34 76.82 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.32 $10.42 million $0.16 14.06

First Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity Group. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 0.83% -1.01% -0.37% First Acceptance 2.18% 5.69% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Indemnity Group and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

