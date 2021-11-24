Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 558,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,078. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

