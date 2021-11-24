Global Rental Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,608,551% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Global Rental Token

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

