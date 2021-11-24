Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Down 3.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 78,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 32,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

