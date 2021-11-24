Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

