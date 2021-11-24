GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $970.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $968.27 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 97.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.52. 10,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,485. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

