goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Karen Basian Acquires 1,000 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.
GSY stock opened at C$185.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$196.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$84.11 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.