goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Karen Basian Acquires 1,000 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

GSY stock opened at C$185.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$196.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$84.11 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

Get goeasy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSY. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.