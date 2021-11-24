Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,239 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $18,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

