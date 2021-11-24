Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.59 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.