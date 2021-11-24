Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.97 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $349.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

