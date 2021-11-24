Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

