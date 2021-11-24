GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GoHealth worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281,061 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GoHealth by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 2,499.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of GOCO opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

