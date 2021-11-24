Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 684.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

