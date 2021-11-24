Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.