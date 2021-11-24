GoldFund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 68.4% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $86,813.38 and $50.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005298 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

