Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.9%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.37. 61,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 26,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

