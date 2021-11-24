Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,916 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $6,838,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

