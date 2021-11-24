Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

DHC stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $762.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

