Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

