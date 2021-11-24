Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of PLDT worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.