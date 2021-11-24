Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,500 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $1,365,000.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

