Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 43,838 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $749.20 million and a PE ratio of -87.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.