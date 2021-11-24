Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDP. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.