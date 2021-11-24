Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Position Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

