Graviton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,268.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Graviton has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $53,268.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.53 or 0.07374465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00086364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,768.13 or 0.99876304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

