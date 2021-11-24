Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

