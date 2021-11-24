Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $1,024,450.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GPI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. 667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

