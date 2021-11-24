GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 555.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 191,070 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

