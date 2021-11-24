Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.