Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.92. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.48. The stock has a market cap of C$963.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6700002 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

