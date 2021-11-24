Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE GES traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Guess? by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

