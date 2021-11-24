Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.20. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $835.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

