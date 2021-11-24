Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.35

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Handshake has a market cap of $156.48 million and $1.28 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,855.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.38 or 0.07407125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00364907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01053078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00427303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.59 or 0.00444261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005835 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 442,023,334 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

