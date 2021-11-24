HAPI (HAPI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.86 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.97 or 0.00105485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $29.47 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 511,929 coins and its circulating supply is 491,365 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

