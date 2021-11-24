Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 416,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Realty Income by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

