Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

