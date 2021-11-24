Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

