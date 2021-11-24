Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

