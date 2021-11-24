Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

