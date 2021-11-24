Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.