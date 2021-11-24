Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 244.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.53, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

